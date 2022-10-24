Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Malka Law and Nelson, McDonald & Shrewsbury on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was passed over for a promotion and subjected to hostility after speaking with human resources about sexual harassment allegations which resulted in the termination of a coworker. The case is 3:22-cv-00561, Smyzer v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 24, 2022, 6:42 PM