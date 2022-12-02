Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and other defendants on Friday to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Frankovitch Anetakis Simon Decapio & Pearl on behalf of Christopher Adam Smyth and Stephanie Smyth, alleges that Christopher Adam Smyth suffered a brain hemorrhage because the hospital failed to conduct an early blood test that would have revealed his leukemia. The case is 2:22-cv-00019, Smyth et al. v. Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Co. et al.

Health Care

December 02, 2022, 7:08 PM