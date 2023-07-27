SMU Attempt to Split With Founders Loses Ground on Appeal | ...

News From Law.com

Southern Methodist University suffered setbacks on appeal in its effort to divorce itself from the conference that has controlled its fate for over a century. In a case the Dallas Court of Appeals described as one of first impression, the court had to decide if a nonprofit corporation whose governing documents provide it is to be "forever owned, maintained and controlled" by its founding conference could unilaterally amend the articles of incorporation to remove all references to the conference. By way of a certificate of amendment filing with the Texas secretary of state, SMU severed ties with the conference. Three weeks later, the conference filed suit in in the Dallas County 162nd District Court.

July 27, 2023, 4:14 PM

