New Suit - Contract

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of electronics manufacturer SMTC Corp. The suit pursues claims against APT Electronics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00672, Smtc Corporation v. APT Electronics.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 18, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Smtc Corporation

Plaintiffs

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

defendants

APT Electronics

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract