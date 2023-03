New Suit - Personal Injury

Progressive and Natalie Honnert were sued Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was filed by the Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin on behalf of Hannah Smoot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, Smoot v. Progressive Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Hannah Smoot

The Law Offices Of Blake R. Maislin, Llc - Ky

defendants

Progressive Insurance Company

Natalie Honnert

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision