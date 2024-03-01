Smoking-Gun Paper Trail Leads to $6.2 Million Texas Verdict ...

News From Law.com

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey obtained a $6.2 million jury verdict in Collin County district court for a Texas man left paraplegic following a botched spinal surgery. Following a one week trial that concluded Feb. 16, jurors in the 380th District Court, Judge Benjamin Smith presiding, ruled in favor of Lamar County resident Bill Proctor. He suffered permanent neurological damage at age 57 as a result of elective lumbar spinal surgery in 2018, according to the amended complaint.

