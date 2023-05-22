New Suit - Personal Injury

Parler, the conservative social networking app, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Mark J. Lieberman and Metcalf & Metcalf on behalf of Troy A. Smocks, who was sentenced to 14 months in prison in connection with the events that day. Smocks claims hundreds of millions of dollars in damages due to his Parler account allegedly being blocked for seven hours on the day of the riot in retaliation for his political beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00462, Smocks v. Parler LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2023, 1:22 PM

Troy A Smocks

Lieberman Attorney At Law

Parler LLC

CEO John Matze

Ndm Ascendant, LLC

Rebekah Mercer

Rebekah Mercer 2020 Irrevocable Trust

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims