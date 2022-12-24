Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Foxo Technologies Inc. and former Foxo CEO Jon Sabes to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Sichenzia Ross Ference on behalf of Smithline Family Trust II, accuses the defendants of breaching a securities purchase agreement in connection with the company's 2022 merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. The suit contends that the go-public merger was structured to benefit insiders at the expense of early Foxo investors. The case is 1:22-cv-10858, Smithline Family Trust II v. Foxo Technologies Inc. et al.

New York

December 24, 2022, 11:13 AM