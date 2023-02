Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sidley Austin on Thursday removed a digital privacy class action against TaxAct to California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Invasion of Privacy Act, was filed by Hammond Law on behalf of individuals whose private financial information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 3:23-cv-00830, Smith-Washington v. TaxAct Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 23, 2023, 8:40 PM