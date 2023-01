Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Starnes Davis Florie on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance, YRC Inc. and Sedgwick Claims to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Baxley Jackson Law Firm on behalf of Caesar Smith, who makes claims under the Alabama Worker's Compensation Act. The case is 2:23-cv-00081, Smith v. YRC Inc et al.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 3:46 PM