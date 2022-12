Who Got The Work

Paul E. Prather of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for W.M. Barr & Co. Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, for alleged unpaid overtime compensation, was filed Oct. 20 in Tennessee Western District Court by the Crone Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:22-cv-02719, Smith v. W.M. Barr & Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 05, 2022, 10:15 AM