Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Wells Fargo to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Tin Fulton Walker & Owen on behalf of a former vice president who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about racial discrimination in hiring practices. According to the complaint, the plaintiff's supervisor Joshua Kanera demanded offering a black candidate $20,000 less than the target salary proposed by the plaintiff, then later ordered the position to be offered to a white candidate at $15,000 above the target salary plus a $5,000 signing bonus. The case is 3:23-cv-00241, Smith v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 6:31 PM

Plaintiffs

James G. Smith

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation