Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete partner Brooke M. Nixon has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed July 31 in Alabama Southern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:23-cv-00292, Smith v. Walmart Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 18, 2023, 7:34 AM