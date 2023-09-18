Who Got The Work

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete partner Brooke M. Nixon has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed July 31 in Alabama Southern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:23-cv-00292, Smith v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 18, 2023, 7:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Bobbie Smith

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA