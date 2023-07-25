Lawyers at Deasey Mahoney & Valentini on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against VisionQuest National to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Cornerstone Legal Group on behalf of Kevin Smith, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of plaintiffs who were allegedly physically and sexually assaulted while residing at VisionQuest's rehabilitation facilities as juveniles under court order. The case is 2:23-cv-02830, Smith v. VisionQuest National Ltd.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
July 25, 2023, 5:24 PM