Who Got The Work

Thomas A. Lidbury and Ebony C. Smith of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in to represent U.S. Renal Care Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed Oct. 31 in Illinois Northern District Court by Billhorn Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly dialysis technicians who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:22-cv-05979, Smith v. U.S. Renal Care, Inc., a Texas Corporation.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 11:19 AM