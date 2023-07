Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against US Bank to Minnesota District Court. The complaint was filed by Fabian May & Anderson on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she suffered retaliation for reporting a romantic relationship between coworkers. The case is 0:23-cv-02231, Smith v. U.S. Bank National Association, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 7:22 PM

Celeste Smith

Fabian May & Anderson, Pllp

U.S. Bank National Association, Inc.

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination