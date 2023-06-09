New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Friday in Nebraska District Court alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by Nichols Kaster PLLP, is part of a string of cases arising from a company-wide 'Fitness-for-Duty' policy implemented by Union Pacific which requires employees to disclose certain health conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00255, Smith v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 8:16 PM

