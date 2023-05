Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mayer LLP on Friday removed a workplace injury lawsuit against Tyson Foods and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Webster Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly injured due to the unsafe use of material handling equipment at the defendants’ plant. The case is 6:23-cv-00251, Smith v. Tyson Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 12, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Nathaniel Smith

defendants

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Felicia Alexander

John Doe 1

John Doe II

Tommy Brown

defendant counsels

Mayer Llp - Dallas

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims