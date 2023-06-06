New Suit - Class Action

Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, and other defendants were hit with an insurance class action Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Barrett Law Group; Yarborough Law Firm; Upshaw Williams Biggers, accuses the defendants of refusing to pay insurance claims without conducting a complete and fair investigation into the claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00357, Smith v. Transamerica Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Velma Smith

Plaintiffs

Barrett Law Group, P.A.

defendants

Transamerica Corporation

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

Aegon Direct Marketing Services, Inc.

Aegon NV

Aegon USA, LLC

Penny OPCO LLC

Tcs e-Serve International Limited

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute