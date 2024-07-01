Who Got The Work

Erik R. Anderson, Adam L. Santucci and Conner H. Porterfield of McNees Wallace & Nurick have entered appearances for consulting firm the Fintex Group and Andrew Weinstein in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Williams, Graffeo & Stern on behalf of Christopher Smith, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing Smith to serve as a senior operating partner, with promises of payment, which were subsequently unfulfilled. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:24-cv-02134, Smith v. The Fintex Group LLC et al.

Business Services

July 01, 2024, 11:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Smith

Plaintiffs

Williams, Graffeo & Stern LLC

Williams Graffeo & Stern, LLC

Defendants

Andrew Weinstein

The Fintex Group LLC

defendant counsels

McNees Wallace & Nurick

Mc Nees, Wallace & Nurick

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract