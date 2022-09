New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coca-Cola was slapped with a false advertising class action on Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its 'Fanta' product line. The suit, filed by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, contends that Fanta products are not made from 100% natural flavors as promised because they contain the chemical compound malic acid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61643, Smith v. Coca-Cola Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 02, 2022, 12:52 PM