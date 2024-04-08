Who Got The Work

Vincent J. Tersigni and Tony H. Shang of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Steris, a medical products provider, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Feb. 20 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a finance administrative coordinator who contends that she was forced to resign after her requests for reasonable accommodations were not being met. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent, is 1:24-cv-00319, Smith v. Steris Corporation et al.

April 08, 2024, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Scarla Smith

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Steris Corporation

Anna Soldo

Renato Tamaro

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

National Labor Relations Board - Cleveland

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA