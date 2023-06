Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over a disputed claim arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys on behalf of Anthony Smith. State Farm is represented by Thorndal Armstrong PC. The case is 2:23-cv-00963, Smith v. State Farm Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Smith

defendants

State Farm Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush Eisinger

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract