New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Southwest Airlines was hit with a customer class action Sunday in California Northern District Court over the airline's botched response to severe winter storms, resulting in the cancellation of thousands of flights. The suit, brought by attorney Francis J. Flynn Jr., seeks ticket refunds and expense reimbursement on behalf of Southwest passengers whose flights were cancelled. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00313, Smith v. Southwest Airlines Co.