Who Got The Work

Marlene Williams, Brooke Jones and Ellen C. Rains of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Shell, the global oil and gas giant, in a pending lawsuit over alleged age- and race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Aug. 29 in Alabama Southern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Tracy Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock, is 1:22-cv-00338, Smith v. Shell Chemical LP.