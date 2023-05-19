Scott D. Kaiser of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for SharkNinja Operating in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed April 4 in Massachusetts District Court by Meehan, Boyle, Black & Bogdanow and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Carrie Smith, who contends she sustained injuries from a faulty pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:23-cv-10720, Smith v. SharkNinja Operating LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 19, 2023, 10:57 AM