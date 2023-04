Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Sephora and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former employee who contends she was retaliated against and harassed after making a racial discrimination complaint. The case is 3:23-cv-01976, Smith v. Sephora USA Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 5:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Alysia Smith

defendants

Sephora USA Inc

Caitlyn Noel

Dietra Gaines

John Does 1-5 and 6-10

Stacie Belcher

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination