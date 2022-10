New Suit

American National Insurance and Safeco Insurance were hit with a hurricane-related insurance complaint Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Kean Law Firm on behalf of Joyce Ann Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04044, Smith v. Safeco Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 12:26 PM