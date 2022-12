Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Roadie Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Stefano A. Filippazzo on behalf of Danielle Smith. The case is 1:22-cv-07449, Smith v. Roadie, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 1:14 PM