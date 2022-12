Removed To Federal Court

Powell Law removed a complaint alleging breach of warranty against REV Group and General RV Center Wednesday to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John Sczepanski on behalf of Douglas W. Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01403, Smith v. REV Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 21, 2022, 2:19 PM