Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ravin Crossbows to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective crossbow, was filed by the Law Office of Greg K. Smith on behalf of Christine L. Smith. The case is 2:22-cv-00335, Smith v. Ravin Crossbows LLC.

West Virginia

August 11, 2022, 6:50 PM