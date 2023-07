Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Publix Super Markets to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act and age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Smith, Feddeler & Smith on behalf of Christopher Smith. The case is 8:23-cv-01593, Smith v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 17, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Smith

Plaintiffs

Smith Feddeler & Smith PA

defendants

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act