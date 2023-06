Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against supermarket chain PRRC Inc., doing business as Price Rite, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Stolarz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was not provided with reasonable parking accommodations after undergoing hip replacement surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-01560, Smith v. Prrc, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 09, 2023, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Denise Smith

Plaintiffs

The Stolarz Law Firm

defendants

Prrc, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA