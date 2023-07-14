New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Progress Software Corp. was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to secure and safeguard protected personally identifiable information that was made vulnerable in a cyberattack. The class is represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Shamis & Gentile. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11580, Smith v. Progress Software Corporation.

Technology

July 14, 2023, 12:16 PM

