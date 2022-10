Who Got The Work

Kevin T. Fitzpatrick and John Cofresi of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in as defense counsel to Priority Recovery Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Marcus & Zelman on behalf of Shayla Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:22-cv-07138, Smith v. Priority Recovery, Inc.

New York

October 06, 2022, 10:43 AM