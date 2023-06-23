Removed To Federal Court

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc. and Point32Health Inc. on Friday removed a data breach class action to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Law Group and Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, accuses the defendants of failing to properly safeguard consumers’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach that occurred between March 2023 and April 2023. The defendants are represented by Jones Day. The case is 1:23-cv-11414, Smith v. Point32Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 3:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Smith

defendants

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc.

Point32Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims