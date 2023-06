New Suit - Consumer

PNC Bank and PAR North American were sued on Wednesday in Alabama Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit, over an allegedly unlawful car repo, was brought by John C. Hubbard LLC and Cochrun & Seals on behalf of Michael Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00384, Smith v. PNC Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Smith

Plaintiffs

John C Hubbard LLC

Cochrun & Seals, LLC

defendants

PNC Bank, National Association

Par North American, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws