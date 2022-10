Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kinchen, Walker, Bienvenu, Barges, Reed & Helm on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Penn National Gaming, the Pennsylvania-based operator of casinos and racetracks, and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Kimberly J. Fultz on behalf of Vickie R. Smith. The case is 3:22-cv-00825, Smith v. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. et al.