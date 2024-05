Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partners Raeann Burgo and Brian D. Balonick have stepped in to defend Phillips & Associates, an investigative agency, in a pending employment lawsuit. The case, over alleged gender-based discrimination, was filed March 29 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by attorney Richard B. Bateman Jr. on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, is 2:24-cv-00476, Smith v. Phillips Associates, Inc. et al.

Rosetta Smith

Law Office Of Richard B. Bateman, Jr.

Dion & Goldberger

Phillips & Associates, Inc.

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation