New Suit - Employment

BP Exploration and Production and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for personal injury claims related to COVID infection. The lawsuit was brought by Lewis, Kullman, Sterbcow & Abramson on behalf of a drill ship worker who contends that he contracted COVID-19 while aboard due to the defendants' negligence toward safety protocols. The plaintiff also claims he has developed lung disease and other injuries due to the infection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00469, Smith v. Oceaneering Mobile Workforce LLC et al.

Energy

February 07, 2023, 2:00 PM