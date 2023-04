New Suit - ERISA

Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by attorney Bernard R. Schwam on behalf of a plaintiff seeking pension benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02914, Smith v. Northrup Grumman Corporation et al.

