Who Got The Work

Edward J. Meehan and Michael L. Junk of Groom Law Group have stepped in as defense counsel to the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan in a pending lawsuit by a former player seeking total and permanent disability benefits. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by the Law Office of Jeffrey Dahl on behalf of Detron Smith, a former player for the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-00928, Smith v. NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan.