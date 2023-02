Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Omaha to Georgia Middle District Court. The suit, over life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney John D. Holt on behalf of Abner Smith. The case is 7:23-cv-00021, Smith v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 5:49 PM