Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Millhouse Express to Georgia Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Monica Smith. The case is 1:23-cv-03281, Smith v. Millhouse Express et al.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Monica Smith

defendants

Liberty Mutual

Millhouse Express

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute