New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, TikTok and other social media platforms were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Meyers & Flowers on behalf of an Illinois minor and her father, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive qualities which are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-03194, Smith et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.