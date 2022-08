Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Norton Rose Fulbright on Monday removed a lawsuit against Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America, and Pierce, Fenner & Smith to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over a transfer on death agreement, was filed by attorney Jamal Asafi on behalf of Todd Smith. The case is 4:22-cv-02936, Smith v. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 5:53 PM