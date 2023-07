Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek, & Eck on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz USA to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the lessee of a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S580. The case is 2:23-cv-01244, Smith v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.

Automotive

July 10, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Jehu Smith, III

Plaintiffs

Kimmel & Silverman

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Meyer Darragh Buckler Bebenek & Eck, PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract