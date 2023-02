Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McDonald Hopkins and attorney Patrick McDaniel on Friday removed a data breach class action against Mena Regional Health System to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Johnson Firm and Mason LLP on behalf of individuals whose personal health information was allegedly made vulnerable in an Oct. 2021 data breach. The case is 2:23-cv-02023, Smith v. Mena Regional Health System.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 4:00 PM