Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic and Covidien to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Bisnar Chase on behalf of the estate of Michael Ray Smith, who was allegedly injured when the defendants' l-hook ligasure device broke inside his chest during heart surgery. The case is 3:22-cv-09179, Smith v. Medtronic Inc.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 1:56 PM