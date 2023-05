New Suit - Employment Class Action

Marathon Oil and Stim-Tech Inc. were hit with an employment class action in Texas Southern District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit, arising from the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01976, Smith v. Marathon Oil Company et al.

Energy

May 30, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

John Smith

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

defendants

Marathon Oil Company

Stim-Tech, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations